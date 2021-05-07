Nearly 1,000 runners expected for Paducah Iron Mom event

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the Paducah Iron Mom event.
The Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon, Relay and 5K kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. Runners are expected to be on the route through 11 a.m.
Police say that residents should expect delays along the race route.
The race will benefit Family Service Society, the second-oldest non-profit organization in Paducah.
It provides food, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, utility assistance and help with prescription medications.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.