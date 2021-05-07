McCracken County officers save young girl after lawnmower accident

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A one-and-a-half-year-old girl is now in stable condition after a serious and life threatening accident.
It happened on Thursday, May 6 in the 6000 block of Old Mayfield Road.
Deputies said she was riding a zero-turn lawnmower with an adult when she fell and was struck in the leg by the blades.
This resulted in serious and life-threatening injuries, leading McCracken County Corporal Zack Dunigan and Deputy Kenneth Baldwin to apply a Combat Application Tourniquet.
The girl was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The ambulance was escorted by the sheriff’s office to the Kentucky – Tennessee State Line, after which, the Tennessee Highway Patrol escorted it to a children’s hospital in the Nashville area.
Due to inclement weather, they said air transport was not available.
As of Friday, they said she was out of surgery and in stable condition.
