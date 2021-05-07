Gov. Beshear: Nearly 2M Kentuckians have received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said nearly 2 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor also said Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state’s vehicle usage tax receipts hit more than $65 million.
He said those were the highest-ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.
“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Governor Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”
Case information
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 638 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.50 percent.
A total of 1,851,835 people in Kentucky have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
