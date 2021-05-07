First Alert: Sunny Friday ahead of more rain this weekend

(KFVS) - After an afternoon of severe storms Thursday, today will be much calmer.
Skies are clear this morning with chilly temps in the 40s.
Isolated fog is possible this morning.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temps reaching the low 70s.
Clouds will increase this evening across the Heartland.
An isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the early evening hours.
Increased chances for rain arrive late tonight and into early Saturday.
Lows will be in the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
This weekend we could see several inches of rain on Saturday, with more storm activity by Sunday.
We will be monitoring Sunday closely for any strong storms.
A large cool down is on the way for most of next week. Temps will be in the 60s.
