Crews continue to clean up after EF1 tornado in Hickman Co., Ky.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews continued to clean up after Tuesday’s EF1 tornado in Hickman County.
According to the county Emergency Management Agency, crews with The Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort and Memphis Conference - Methodist Association have been working around-the-clock since and finished their 12th clean-up project on Friday, May 7.
They said crews have focused on locations with structural damage and trees still on vehicles or homes.
The Hickman County Road Department lot behind the Hickman County High School is open for all residents to bring storm debris like trees and limbs. They will not take metal or tin roofing materials.
According to the EMA, curbside pickup will also be available.
If you move trees and limbs to the edge of your property, crews will pick it up.
They said their goal is to start cleaning up roadside debris in two weeks.
Early Tuesday morning, at least four tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky.
It began around 3:29 a.m. on Tuesday 7 miles west of Clinton and ended on 3:38 a.m. just northeast of Clinton.
A state of emergency was declared in the county due to the extensive storm damage.
