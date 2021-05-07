A Cool Morning Turns Into A Beautiful Friday

Clear skies this morning and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Fog may develop in isolated areas during the predawn hours. Today will be mostly sunny with high temps reaching the low 70s.
Clouds will increase this evening across the Heartland. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the early evening hours, but better chances of rain arrive late tonight and into early Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
This weekend we could see several inches of rain as showers arrive Saturday with more storm activity by Sunday. We will monitor Sunday closely for any strong storms. Storms should be out of here by the time you would get up on Monday of next week.
A large cooling period will keep temperatures in the 60s most of next week.
-Lisa
