Bike to Work and School event held in Cape Girardeau

“I always give them homework on the weekend, and their homework on the weekend is to get outside and play because I know this day and age a lot of students are playing video games and stuff like that and I want to encourage them to get outside. When I was a kid, I came in when the streetlights came on and so I want to make sure that these kids get out and get some exercise and enjoy, especially this time of year when its getting prettier and getting dark later, that they get outside and enjoy some fresh air and get to play,” said Emmenderfer.