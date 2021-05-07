Bike to Work and School event held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday morning was a good start for some Cape Girardeau Public School students, as they biked their way to class.
City officials put together a Bike to Work and School event at Arena Park for students and adults to help promote a healthy and active lifestyle.
Cape Girardeau Fitness and Wellness Specialist, Christine Jaegers said this event is celebrated globally and she wanted to bring it to Cape for the whole community to enjoy.
“Why not celebrate together as one big community and really just to get people active and moving now especially more than ever taking advantage of our free exercise that we can do right here right outside.,” said Jaegers. “We have beautiful trails to use and a beautiful community we can joy. So just to get people moving and active as much as they can.”
The students rode their bikes around on the tennis courts before getting a police escort to bike their way to Clippard Elementary.
“It’s a great way to kind of kick off the day for the students and to show them that they can ride their bike to school or walk to school or whatever. Just to kick off being healthy. We do a whole unit in PE to talk about nutrition and stuff like that so it kind of goes right along with it,” Amy Emmenderfer, principal at Clippard Elementary.
Emmenderfer said they always strive to keep their students active and healthy.
“I always give them homework on the weekend, and their homework on the weekend is to get outside and play because I know this day and age a lot of students are playing video games and stuff like that and I want to encourage them to get outside. When I was a kid, I came in when the streetlights came on and so I want to make sure that these kids get out and get some exercise and enjoy, especially this time of year when its getting prettier and getting dark later, that they get outside and enjoy some fresh air and get to play,” said Emmenderfer.
On May 8th, the PORCH initiative and City of Cape will hold a ‘South Cape Kids Bike Clinic’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be there to help get bikes ready for the summer. Also, volunteers will go over bike safety tips for the children.
