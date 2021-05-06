What you need to know May 6

What you need to know May 6
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely. (Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert)
By Marsha Heller | May 6, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:27 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 6.

First Alert Weather

Today will start off dry and chilly with wake-up temps cooler in the 40s.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Ahead of a cold front, clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.

Showers and storms will likely develop along front.

The threat is low for strong to severe storms, but some could produce gusty winds and hail.

Rain will move out of the Heartland by early evening.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few isolated showers and clouds arrive by Friday night.

Rain activity will increase on Saturday with thunderstorms on Sunday.

Storms right now look to have the potential to be strong to severe heading into Sunday night.

Below average temperatures stick around into next week with a few chances of rain.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.