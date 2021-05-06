What you need to know May 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 6.
Today will start off dry and chilly with wake-up temps cooler in the 40s.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Ahead of a cold front, clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.
Showers and storms will likely develop along front.
The threat is low for strong to severe storms, but some could produce gusty winds and hail.
Rain will move out of the Heartland by early evening.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear.
Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.
Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few isolated showers and clouds arrive by Friday night.
Rain activity will increase on Saturday with thunderstorms on Sunday.
Storms right now look to have the potential to be strong to severe heading into Sunday night.
Below average temperatures stick around into next week with a few chances of rain.
- Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.
- Pickleball and baseball players will soon see improvements to courts in Jackson.
- The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state’s execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs.
- Democrats are revising key sections of their sweeping legislation to overhaul U.S. elections, hoping to address concerns raised by state and local election officials even as they face daunting odds of passing the bill through Congress.
- Illinois residents waiting on firearm owner identification cards or conceal and carry licenses are noticing a major delay.
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post Wednesday as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.
- President Biden made a trip to a restaurant to highlight his administration’s $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is kicking off their Empty the Shelter event where you can adopt an pet for just $25.
- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium.
- Some Heartland pharmacies are shifting away from holding mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
- At least seven states and nearly two dozen cities have limited government use of facial recognition technology by police amid fears over civil rights violations, racial bias and invasion of privacy.
- A man has been convicted for assaulting three corrections officers in Scott County in 2015.
- A California driver, apparently angered by a traffic stop, was caught on camera insulting the deputy who pulled her over by calling him “murderer” and “Mexican racist.”
- Four months after Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the company’s quasi-independent oversight board upheld the bans.
- As Disneyland reopens in Anaheim, a California newspaper is urging the theme park to eliminate a reenactment of one of the most famous scenes from one of the company’s most iconic movies.
- The U.S. birth rate fell 4% last year, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years.
