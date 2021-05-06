Southern Ill. non-profits short-staffed

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Many businesses and organizations around the Heartland need more employees or volunteers to work.
A couple of non-profit organizations in southern Illinois are facing the challenge.
”We’ve got to get people to want to pay their own way again,” Diane Daugherty said.
Diane Daugherty with St. Francis CARE animal rescue said if they can’t get enough workers to fill open positions, it could affect the animals.
“I’m afraid it’s going to affect our saving of the little guys because if we can’t care for them, we can’t save them,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty hoped it wouldn’t get to that point, but it could happen.
“Not getting one person to come in to work with this number of applications, that’s a trend that is scary,” she said.
She said most of the applicants aren’t actually interested in taking the job.
“I think that when people didn’t have the opportunity to work and all the unemployment benefits saved their lives but now, we have a lot of jobs open and people are not wanting to come back,” she said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is facing the same challenge of finding workers.
“Right now, we’re really trying to make sure we’re hired up so that we can be fully staffed in time for our summer programs,” Chief Executive Officer Tina Carpenter said.
Carpenter said if the 12 summer positions aren’t filled, it could mean less kids in the program.
“We can’t up our numbers and put people in an unsafe situation. Staff and kids need to be... safety is our number one priority so we can’t have 50 kids with one employee,” she said.
“It’s a problem and we need to address it before it gets worse because its affecting everybody,” Daugherty said.
You can click here to apply for open positions for the Boys & Girls Club.
You can click here to apply for St. Francis CARE jobs.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.