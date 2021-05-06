Southeast Mo. State’s greenhouse earns certification

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse earned Proven Winners certification.
It’s the first retailer in Cape Girardeau to do so, and one of only two retailers in the southeast Missouri region to hold the designation.
Greenhouse Manager Melissa LaPLant said it will bring more customers and generate more sales.
This is a lifetime certificate.
“Because this is a resume builder for the, and so they get to learn about this company and about all of these particular types of plants, much more in depth than just the average, so this, this, this actually helps the students as well,” LaPlant said. “And that’s why we’re here for the students.”
Southeast is now authorized to sell the entire line of Proven Winners, which consists of shrubs, perennials and annuals, as well as some vegetables and herbs.
The Charles Hutson Greenhouse is an on-campus facility that provides learning through experience and student entrepreneurship through commercial plant production and retail sales.
It is the largest student-run production greenhouse in the country.
The greenhouse facility grows poinsettias, chrysanthemums, all-American selection plants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, houseplants, vegetables and herbs.
It also conducts a Syngenta Mum trial each year and is home the one of the state’s largest collections of Amorphophallus (Corpse Flower).
The greenhouse is located at 1039 Bertling Street.
