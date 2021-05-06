Scattered severe storms possible this afternoon

Scattered storms will push southeast through the area this afternoon and through the early evening hours. Hail and some isolated strong wind is possible. The threat for severe weather will move out of the area this evening and we will all dry out overnight. Temperatures will be cool tonight, with lows dipping into the lower to mid 40s. Sunshine will start the day on Friday, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. More scattered showers arrive Saturday, especially Saturday morning. Severe weather possible on Mother’s Day! Much to watch!