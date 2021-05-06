Rain & Storms Arrive This Afternoon

Starting off this morning with cooler temperatures in the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase heading towards this afternoon. As a cold front pushes into the Heartland during this time too, showers and storms will likely develop along the front. There is a low threat for a storm to be strong or even severe with gusty winds and hail. Any precipitation should move out by the early evening. Mostly clear skies tonight that will bring us into a mostly sunny Friday. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.