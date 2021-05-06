Parson scales back Missouri National Guard COVID-19 vaccine support

“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened. Missouri is in a good place on the vaccine front, and that is thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of our National Guard members to get vaccines into the arms of Missourians. We couldn’t be more thankful for the hard work of these dedicated men and women over the past several months.”

Gov. Parson