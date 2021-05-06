Parson scales back Missouri National Guard COVID-19 vaccine support

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On May 6, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri National Guard will be reducing their help with COVID-19 mass vaccinations.

They expect to be fully removed from the mass vaccination efforts by June 1.

“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened. Missouri is in a good place on the vaccine front, and that is thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of our National Guard members to get vaccines into the arms of Missourians. We couldn’t be more thankful for the hard work of these dedicated men and women over the past several months.”
This change is due to the significant decrease in demand for the vaccine in the state.

The Missouri National Guard will continue the targeted vaccination teams in Kansas City and St. Louis, COVID-19 hotlines, and their support of food pantries.

The mass vaccination events scheduled for May will not be canceled, some may be moved to meet the June 1 deadline.

“Vaccines are readily available all across the state, and Missourians can often walk right into their local pharmacy and receive a shot. With universal vaccine availability and decreased interest at our mass vaccination events, scaling back our state-supported teams is the right decision for the most efficient use of our resources,” Governor Parson said. “We will continue to educate Missourians on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine so that those who have not yet chosen to be vaccinated may join the millions of other Missourians who have.”

