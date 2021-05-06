Outdoor art exhibit coming to Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville is beautifying the town with a new outdoor art exhibit.
Five metal sculptures will be showcased starting Friday.
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzeld said they have been preparing parts of the town for the new works of art.
Erzfeld says two sculptures will be downtown and the other three will be at the Robert J. Miget Memorial Park.
“We new that we wanted more art in our community and we did create a few murals during the COVID period and we wanted to expand on that. And we thought that bringing a sculpture exhibit to our city was a really great way to expand,” said Erzfeld.
Erzfeld says the sculptures are coming from states like Missouri, Georgia and Illinois.
She is excited to offer something new to the community.
“We would love people to interact with our sculptures. We have a really great backdrop with our locations here with our courthouse. We positioned another one with one of our downtown murals and of course the three out at the park. We just hope all ages of art enthusiast and art lovers enjoy seeing them,” said Erzfeld.
The sculptures are a part of an annual routing exhibit.
Next year they will have something new to showcase for 2022.
An artist reception will be head at Miget Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
The public is welcome to come out and meet the creators of Perryville’s newest artwork.
