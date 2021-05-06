Missouri updates WIC income guidelines for 2021-2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri WIC, a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, updated their Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) on April 1.
The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) releases annual adjustments to the IEGs which are used in deciding WIC eligibility.
The IEGs are based on 185% of the federal poverty guidelines and are adjusted with the changes in the Consumer Price Index.
The income guideline chart showing the annual, monthly, twice-monthly, biweekly, and weekly income limits is located on the Missouri WIC website here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.