Marion, Ill. man facing child porn charges

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is facing child pornography charges.
Joshua Bloodworth, 19, of Marion, was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, grooming and production of child pornography.
While conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Illinois State Police and agents from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in Williamson County.
Bloodworth is accused of sexually exploiting multiple female juvenile victims from California, South Dakota and Illinois.
He was taken to the Williamson County Jail where he’s being held awaiting a bond hearing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-384-0723.
