Los Angeles Angels designate Pujols for assignment

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFVS) - The Los Angeles Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols.
The team announced they designated the hall-of-famer for assignment on Thursday, May 6.
You can read a statement from Angels owner Arte Moreno below.
According to MLB.com, in his first season of professional baseball, Pujols was named the St. Louis Cardinal’s Minor League Player of the Year.
In 2007, Pujols hit 32 homers and had 103 RBI to extend his record of 30-homer & 100 RBI seasons to begin a career to seven.
Pujols and Stan Musial are the only Cardinals to have won multiple MVP awards.
In 2011, his 11th MLB season with St. Louis, he ranked among National League leaders in several categories despite missing time on D.L. with a fracture in his left radius at the wrist
He was signed by the Angels in 2011.
