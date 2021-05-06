Ill. Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 6.
He and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will speak at 1:30 p.m.
Illinois cases of COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,410 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths, on Wednesday.
Currently IDPH is reporting a total of 1,346,398 cases of COVID-19, including 22,096 deaths.
Approximately 60 percent of adults and 80 percent of seniors in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses.
