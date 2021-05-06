Ill. Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 update

Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 6.
By Amber Ruch | May 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:38 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 6.

He and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will speak at 1:30 p.m.

Illinois cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,410 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths, on Wednesday.

Currently IDPH is reporting a total of 1,346,398 cases of COVID-19, including 22,096 deaths.

Approximately 60 percent of adults and 80 percent of seniors in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses.

