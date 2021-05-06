Heartland community participates in National Day of Prayer

Well, we see so much stuff the divides us and of course the stuff that divides us really does divide us. And it feels like the last few years we have all been at each other’s throats, even including the Christians. But what unites us is so much more important it’s so much bigger than the things that divide us. So the ability to come together and pray for our community and the people in it. I hope people see this and I hope they understand that we are trying to model what it means to be neighbors, you are not always go to see things the same way but that’s ok.

Rev. Mark Hasty, President of the Union County Alliance of Churches