First Alert: Rain and storms this afternoon

(KFVS) - Today will start off dry and chilly with wake-up temps cooler in the 40s.
Ahead of a cold front, clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.
Showers and storms will likely develop along front.
The threat is low for strong to severe storms, but some could produce gusty winds and hail.
Rain will quickly move out of the Heartland by early evening.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear.
Overnight lows will again dip into the 40s.
Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few isolated showers and clouds arrive by Friday night.
Rain activity will increase on Saturday with thunderstorms on Sunday.
Storms right now look to have the potential to be strong to severe heading into Sunday night.
Below average temperatures stick around into next week with a few chances of rain.
