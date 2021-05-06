Eastbound Kentucky Ave. in Paducah restricted to one lane due to sink hole

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1, Eastbound U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in Paducah is restricted to one lane due a sinkhole along the roadway.
It will be restricted until further notice.
The lanes are restricted between 8th Street and 9th Street.
All eastbound traffic should move to the left-hand or passing lane.
KYTC District 1 Engineers will be back at the site on Friday, May 7, to evaluate the sinkhole and start developing a repair plan.
