Eastbound Kentucky Ave. in Paducah restricted to one lane due to sink hole

Eastbound Kentucky Ave. in Paducah restricted to one lane due to sink hole
KYTC District 1 Engineers will be back at the site on Friday, May 7, to evaluate the sinkhole and start developing a repair plan. (Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By Ashley Smith | May 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:51 PM

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1, Eastbound U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in Paducah is restricted to one lane due a sinkhole along the roadway.

It will be restricted until further notice.

KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1 at 9:30 a.m., CDT UPDATES for McCracken County and Fulton...

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The lanes are restricted between 8th Street and 9th Street.

All eastbound traffic should move to the left-hand or passing lane.

KYTC District 1 Engineers will be back at the site on Friday, May 7, to evaluate the sinkhole and start developing a repair plan.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.