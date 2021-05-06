CTC holding Adult Education graduation Thursday night

By Clayton Hester | May 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:28 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Career & Technology Center will be holding the Celebration of Academic Achievement for their Adult Education & Literacy program on Thursday night.

There will be two ceremonies.

The first ceremony starts at 6:30. The second starts at 8:00.

The ceremonies will be held in the CTC Multipurpose Room.

The keynote speaker of the event will be 146th District Missouri Representative Barry Hovis.

Adult Education & Literacy program is a free program from the Career & Technology Center.

