Carbondale school district partners with SIUC

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The largest educator in southern Illinois has partnered with an area school district to help young students become familiar with what’s in their backyard.
Austin Lane, the chancellor of Southern Illinois University, called the partnership between Carbondale School District 95 and SIUC long overdue.
“We wanted to make sure we created a bridge from Carbondale District 95 directly to Southern Illinois University Carbondale,” said Lane.
Southern Illinois University and Carbondale School District 95 have partnered to create mentorships, educational opportunities and collaborations.
“Hopefully, today it demonstrates that not only do we want to recruit and then retain those students but we want to engage them a lot earlier so they can be exposed to what we have,” said Lane.
SIU graduate and District 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth said it’s important for students to begin thinking of college at an early age.
“To be able to plant those seeds from kindergarten, first grade, second grade and for them to see salukis around them at all times, it will not only inspire them but it will also allow them to dream about what’s next in their life,” said Booth.
Booth said having a partnership with the university benefits everyone.
“Our biggest hope at this level is for students to have access to the students, to the professors, to the researchers and then more importantly to get them on campus,” said Booth.
This is the first official partnership between the two.
“We’ve always worked together in different ways, in an unofficial capacity, but as I said this is more of an intentional work to ensure that we’re keeping each other in mind whenever we’ve got anything going on,” said Booth.
The SIU students will visit elementary and middle school classrooms and those younger students in exchange will be visiting the university.
“We have great programs, great academic programs, great faculty, great students as you can see here today. So, hopefully, they feel like their part of the Saluki nation as we launch this great project here with Carbondale District 95,” said Lane.
