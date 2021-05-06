Cape Girardeau man wins $100K scratchers prize

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man won $100,000 in a scratchers game.
Roger Larry recently scratched off a Missouri Lottery “Triple Cash Crossword” ticket and won one of the game’s top prizes.
The winning ticket was bought at Jerry’s Quik Shoppe in Marston.
The $5 game started in November and has more than $4.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000.
According to the Missouri Lottery, in FY20, players in New Madrid County have won more than $3.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.
