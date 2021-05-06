Cape Girardeau man returns to favorite hobbies following serious motorcycle crash

“I was merging onto Independence from Kingshighway and the gentleman, who by the way is a fantastic guy and I hold no angst or remorse against him, and he didn’t see me,” Cantrell said. “He was coming from the K-mart parking area and he had to cross three lanes and had to cross pretty quick, I guess, to get in between the east and west traffic. He just hit me dead center, all I saw was a silver flash. I had avoided mistakes like that hundreds of times from riding my whole life and just didn’t see him in time to maneuver. Next thing I knew, I woke up and I was on the street and saw my leg and I knew it was done.”