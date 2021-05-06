Bootheel Area Crisis Intervention Team works to help respond to mental health crises

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police officers here in the Heartland and across the country are increasingly answering calls for mental health emergencies.
In southeast Missouri, local law enforcement and mental health leaders are working together to help people dealing with a mental health crisis.
“We all understand that mental illness is something that’s really probably a lot more common than people think,” said Lieutenant Jon Broom with Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety. Broom leads the Bootheel Area Crisis Intervention Team made up of law enforcement and mental health providers across southeast Missouri.
“A lot of times people see a police officer and they automatically think oh I’m in trouble. The police officer is trying to arrest me, and we try to explain to the people that you’re not in trouble, we’re just trying to get you some help that you need right now to get you back to where you were before you were facing this mental health crisis,” said Lt. Broom. “A lot of times we’ll try to talk. What’s going on today, and do you want to talk about it, and sometimes it can deescalate that situation.”
“They might come up on somebody who is autistic or somebody who’s going through a psychiatric episode, and the last thing you want to do is see them go off the deep end, so the officers who recognize that as a problem may be able to deescalate that a bit. That’s what we want,” said Mark Madigan, Clinical Therapist with Bootheel Counseling Services.
“This may be someone’s very first mental health crisis, and that law enforcement officer may be the first person they see,” said Tonya Wooden, the Director of Behavioral Services at SoutheastHEALTH in Stoddard County and a member of the team. “Having a positive experience with that law enforcement officer gives us a greater chance of helping them get better to get the mental health treatment that they need and to just go on and live productive lives.”
Lt. Broom said police officers can recommend helpful resources, but it’s not always necessary to call 911. If someone’s safety is in danger, then it’s time to call police.
The Crisis Intervention Team also provides de-escalation training for law enforcement.
“I always encourage patients that it’s no different than somebody who has diabetes or high blood pressure. It’s manageable. Don’t be afraid to get the help that you need. There’s help out there,” said Wooden.
If someone is having a mental health crisis, here’s what professionals recommend to do:
- Keep your voice calm and speak slowly
- Listen to the person
- Express support and concern
- Let the person know their life matters to you
- Ask how you can help
- Encourage the person to seek treatment or contact a health professional
- Contact the suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
When calling 911, the communications officer could ask these questions:
- Why do you need police?
- Does the person have current or prior violent behavior?
- Does the person have weapons or access to weapons?
- Name and age of the person?
- Does the person have any health conditions or currently or previously take medications?
- Does the person use drugs or have a history of drug use?
- What triggers the person?
- Who else is in the residence with you?
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.