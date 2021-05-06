Gov. Beshear: events, businesses can increase capacity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, May 6 that all events and businesses with 1,000 of fewer people present can increase to 75 percent capacity starting May 28.
Outdoor events with more than 1,000 will be able to increase capacity to 60 percent on May 28 as well.
Small groups are no longer required to wear facial coverings indoors at private businesses or homes if all those present are fully vaccinated.
The state had 655 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.51 percent.
