Gov. Beshear: events, businesses can increase capacity
By Ashley Smith | May 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:02 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, May 6 that all events and businesses with 1,000 of fewer people present can increase to 75 percent capacity starting May 28.

Outdoor events with more than 1,000 will be able to increase capacity to 60 percent on May 28 as well.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation. We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”
Small groups are no longer required to wear facial coverings indoors at private businesses or homes if all those present are fully vaccinated.

The state had 655 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.51 percent.

