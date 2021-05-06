2 arrested in Paducah on robbery, gun charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Darrell D. Houston and a 17 year-old girl were arrested on robbery, gun, and drug charges.
On May 6, police responded to a report of a man with a gun at an apartment complex on Trimble Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Houston sitting in a car in the 2700 block of Trimble Street.
While searching the area, police heard a scream. They found a a 17 year-old girl, a man, and a .380-caliber handgun in a stairwell.
The man told police the 17 year-old tried to rob him and he took the gun away from her.
After an investigation, officers determined that Houston brought the girl to the apartment to rob the victim.
Houston admitted he owned the handgun, even though he is a convicted felon.
Houston arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree robbery (facilitation) and possession of marijuana.
The 17 year-old was taken into custody on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.