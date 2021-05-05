What you need to know May 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 5.
Today will be much calmer, but cooler.
Most of the Heartland will be sunny this morning with wake-up temps in the 40s and 50s.
This afternoon will be a bit cooler in mid-to-upper 60s, but it will be sunny, dry and calm.
Clouds will move in tonight and temps will dip down into the mid-to-upper 40s.
Thursday will start off dry, but a disturbance to our north could bring showers with a few storms in during the late morning and afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected.
Sunny skies return on Friday.
Cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s stick around for a while.
Rain returns on Saturday with storms on Sunday.
- Relentless winds and rain pummeled large swaths of the South on Tuesday, causing tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia.
- Three tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky and one county issued a state of emergency.
- Murphysboro Main Street is raising money to restore and renovate the century-old train depot.
- Three Rivers College will hold its biannual mass casualty training event on Wednesday, May 5, to prepare students for emergencies, such as a natural disaster or terrorist attack.
- CDC officials are working on guidelines to diagnose and treat Covid-19 long-haulers--those people with lingering symptoms.
- President Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth.
- The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion, and he wants a hearing to have the verdict impeached because of what he says is jury misconduct.
- A federal judge has ordered the release of a legal memorandum the Trump-era Justice Department prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he announced his conclusion that President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice during the Russia investigation.
- Today, Facebook is expected to announce a decision on whether to reinstate the account of former President Trump.
- A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
- A Florida teen accused of rigging a homecoming queen election with her mother is being charged as an adult.
- A 5-year-old girl from Connecticut has been reunited with her mother after the car she was sleeping in was stolen while her mother was inside a gas station.
- The owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy and stock an alpaca farm in Vermont.
