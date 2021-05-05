What A Difference Today Will Be...

The cold front passed through yesterday leaving an isolated shower with some clouds during the very early predawn hours. Most of the Heartland will be sunny this morning with temperatures in the 40s/50s. A calm day of weather with cooler temps in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Clouds move in tonight with lows in the mid/upper 40s. Thursday will start off dry, but a disturbance to our north could bring showers with a few storms in during the late morning and afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.
We will end the week, on Friday, off with more sunny skies. Cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s stay around for a while. This weekend, rain on Saturday and storms on Sunday.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.