State of Illinois experiencing major CCL, FOID card backlog

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - When it comes to owning a firearm in the State of Illinois, you’ll find out that the state has some of the strictest guidelines in the country.
However, those who have been waiting on firearm owner identification cards or conceal and carry licenses are noticing a major delay.
“The real resolution is making sure that we get these all caught up and that we have a system in place that’s fair to everyone,” said State Senator Terri Bryant.
The Illinois State Police is falling behind on conceal carry background checks and firearm owners ID cards.
“Director Kelly from the state police, I think, tried to address the fact that, with a letter, a COVID letter that says that your FOID is still valid as long as there’s an emergency order. They have set most of those FOID applications and CCL applications off to the side. And they’re dealing primarily first with those who are applying for their FOID card or CCL for the first time.”
Senator Bryant said state police are hiring more people to process the applications to help combat the major backlog.
“Last count I had was, I think, they already have 21 people who have been trained to process FOID and CCL, they’ve been trained and are now working.”
Another reason for the backlog? This is the five year mark for the first group of Illinois residents who applied for conceal carry licenses in the state. But Bryant said there are two bills in the works aimed at preventing future backlogs.
One is House Bill 1091. The other is Senate 1165 Floor Amendment 1.
“The main thing is for people to know that there is a bill in that senate bill that will address many of the problems that I think have slowed down the FOID renewal. So there is a proposal on the table if the Senate will call the bill and if the house will pick it up,” said Bryant.
Bryant called the backlog, in her words, “crazy.”
“But I think the main issue right now is people are very concerned about their personal safety,” said Bryant.
According to the FBI, nearly 4.3 million gun background checks have been completed since January in the state of Illinois.
