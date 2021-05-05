Report: JPMorgan CEO says remote work ‘doesn’t work’ for young adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JPMorgan’s CEO is unhappy with working remotely since the COVID pandemic, adding that he believes working at home is challenging for young people and “those who want to hustle,” per a recent Business Insider article.
Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan, said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit the virus outbreak forced most of the company’s employees nationwide to log in their hours remotely.
“It accelerated a trend,” Dimon said of the wave of companies asking employees to work from their homes, adding that he has a particular distaste for doing so himself.
“I’m about to cancel all my Zoom meetings. ... I’m done with it. I’m going to Boston today,” he said.
Dimon previously spoke out about how difficult it has been to reach some of his employees in the last year, saying it isn’t plausible for a company to allow its workers to do “what they want.”
The banking mogul added that he anticipates the world returning to normal by the fall.
“My view is that sometime in September or October, it’ll look just like it did before,” Dimon said. “I just don’t think the world is going to be that dramatically different.”
