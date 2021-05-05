Old King Coal Festival kicks off May 13

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Old King Coal Festival will kick off on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in downtown West Frankfort.
Old King Coal Jerry Harkins of West Frankfort and Princess Flame Julia Mohr will reign over the festival for 2021.
The festival runs from May 13-16.
Entertainment on the main stage each night is free. You can click here for the full line up of events.
The annual Coal Miners Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Coal Miners Memorial Park.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.