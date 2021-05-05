1 new COVID-19 case reported in White Co., Ill.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, May 5.
White County
- Male: 1 in their 70s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,718 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,789 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
