1 new COVID-19 case reported in White Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | May 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 3:58 PM

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, May 5.

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,718 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,789 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

