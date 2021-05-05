New bourbon, tour honors history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square six is a home base for bourbon on Market Street in Louisville and home to new flavors.
The bourbon industry celebrated a new process Wednesday, and The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience plans to honor all hands that touched its history.
Rolling a barrel down the street was an odd site for 2021, however, it would have been a normal view back in 1783.
On Wednesday, barrels of bourbon from the first ever one barrel per day copper pot-still distillation process turned down Fourth and Market streets to the original plot of land called home by Kentucky’s first distiller, Evan Williams, known as square six.
Heaven Hill president Max Shapira said the new bourbon, Square 6, honors Williams with its 34 percent rye formula and cinnamon sugary sweetness to whiskey. During National Traveler and Tourism week, the new crisp flavor reminds Shapira of what the bourbon industry lost during the pandemic and what’s to come.
“We were all disappointed not to be able to spread the word of bourbon throughout the many tens of thousands that would visit on an annual visit,” Shapira said. “We are optimistic that Louisville has turned a corner.”
Shapira said honoring the entire bourbon industry means honoring African American contributions to the experience. A new tour was launched honoring Tom Bullock, the first African American to write and publish a cocktail book.
All tours at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience relaunched with social distancing you can enjoy history and flavors while you start your bourbon journey.
