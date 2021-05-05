Murray High School student wins 1st place in 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A Heartland high school student was awarded first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest.
Murray High School student Amanda Peiffer took first place in the 15-18 age category for her creation in promoting a clean environment.
Peiffer was awarded with a $100 gift card.
According to KYTC, Peiffer was the only contestant in her category.
There were a total of 291 entries from across the state ranging in age from 5 to 16.
Gift card prizes were awarded for first, second and third place in each category.
Each of the winning art pieces will be framed and displayed at the KYTC Building in Frankfort.
The 2020-2021 contest winners are:
5-6 age category
1st place Clare Mariani St. Therese School, Campbell County
2nd place Iris Jaeger Three Pillars Academy, Boone County
3rd place Simon Ising St. Therese School, Campbell County
7-8 age category
1st place Chayse DiVita Hillard Collins Elementary, Boone County
2nd place Claire Ewing Kelly Elementary, Boone County
3rd place Krystin Murphy Longbranch Elementary, Boone County
9-11 age category
1st place Gabriel Brown St. Joseph Academy, Boone County
2nd place Cecilia Washnock St. Anthony School, Kenton County
3rd place Nicolas Brasher Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County
12-14 age category
1st place Lily Sturgeon Barren County High School, Barren County
2nd place Saralyn Johnson Homeschooled in Crittenden County
3rd place Isabella Caridi Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County
15-18 age category
1st place Amanda Peiffer Murray High School, Calloway County
