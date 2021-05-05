Murray High School student wins 1st place in 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

Murray High School student Amanda Peiffer took first place in the 15-18 age category for her creation in promoting a clean environment. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | May 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:40 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A Heartland high school student was awarded first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest.

Murray High School student Amanda Peiffer took first place in the 15-18 age category for her creation in promoting a clean environment.

Peiffer was awarded with a $100 gift card.

According to KYTC, Peiffer was the only contestant in her category.

There were a total of 291 entries from across the state ranging in age from 5 to 16.

Gift card prizes were awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

First place winners will receive a $100 gift card and second and third place will receive a $50 gift card.

Each of the winning art pieces will be framed and displayed at the KYTC Building in Frankfort.

The 2020-2021 contest winners are:

5-6 age category

1st place               Clare Mariani            St. Therese School, Campbell County

2nd place              Iris Jaeger                 Three Pillars Academy, Boone County

3rd place               Simon Ising               St. Therese School, Campbell County

7-8 age category

1st place              Chayse DiVita           Hillard Collins Elementary, Boone County

2nd place             Claire Ewing              Kelly Elementary, Boone County

3rd place              Krystin Murphy          Longbranch Elementary, Boone County

9-11 age category

1st place              Gabriel Brown           St. Joseph Academy, Boone County

2nd place             Cecilia Washnock     St. Anthony School, Kenton County

3rd place              Nicolas Brasher        Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

12-14 age category

1st place              Lily Sturgeon             Barren County High School, Barren County

2nd place             Saralyn Johnson       Homeschooled in Crittenden County

3rd place              Isabella Caridi           Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

15-18 age category

1st place              Amanda Peiffer         Murray High School, Calloway County

