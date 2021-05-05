Multiple crews respond to house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the northern area of Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday morning, May 5.
The fire was at a single-story home on the 2400 block of County Road 472.
Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.
According to the Millersville Fire Department, it appears the fire started in the basement of the home.
Crews are working to learn the cause of the fire, but as of 9:45 a.m. they are actively putting out hot spots.
The home is considered a total loss.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.