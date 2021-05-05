More rain and possible severe weather on Thursday

It will be cool, but enjoy the dry time tonight. Lows will dip into the 40s across most of the area tonight. Thursday will start dry. Sunshine will help warm us into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in mainly through the afternoon and early evening hours. A few of these storms could bring hail and strong winds so all of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. The storms should move through quickly, so we are dry again Thursday night into Friday. The weekend is trending wet and cool. Sunday we could see thunderstorms, and we are watching closely for the possibility of strong to severe storms.