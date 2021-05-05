150 Missouri meat, poultry businesses receive almost $17 million in CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, 150 meat and poultry processing businesses in Missouri will receive $16,716,406 million in CARES Act funding.
More than 40 of these businesses will be initiating or expanding their level of meat processing.
“As a cattleman and former small business owner, I am passionate about raising, processing, and buying the products produced right here at home,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Investing in small businesses is a way to ensure that our food supply is strong and that Missourians are able to continue feeding their families during future emergencies. These grants will not only benefit Missouri meat processors but also consumers as their access to meat and poultry increases.”
Funds were awarded to federal, state and custom exempt meat and poultry processing facilities.
