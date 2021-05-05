Mayfest to bring thousands to Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mayfest is back this year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
This event is a ‘Salute to Our Hometown Heroes.’
This year, the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Wengert said they are just glad to get back to some normalcy.
“Honestly right now we’re more concerned about everybody getting out and getting back to being able to do things,” Wengert said. “Outside, getting out and enjoying themselves outside of the house. That’s really probably the most important thing right now.”
The event starts with a carnival on May 5 and a parade.
There will also be a washer tournament, concerts and more on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, check out their Facebook page.
