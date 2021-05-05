Mass casualty incident training held at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at Three Rivers College participated in an earthquake-simulated mass casualty training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Poplar Bluff campus.
“We normally do this exercise at the end of the program,” said nursing instructor Brandy Herring. “So, they are able to use everything that they’ve learned in the past two years in this scenario that we present to them.”
Herring said a lot of preparation is involved before the students participate in the actual incident.
“First they were prepared. They got the supplies, went through how to triage a patient. Just kind of got a plan together, formulated a plan,” she said.
In the skills lab, mannequins lay on the hospital beds, but during the actual mass causality incident event, first year students will replace the mannequins to make sure the upcoming graduating students get a real-life experience.
“Let’s see, you have the nursing students, you have paramedics, EMS students also, so we are all working together.”
Nursing student Alli Allen said she feels the simulation was helpful to her education as a future nurse.
“It was very chaotic at first. You kind of have to learn to put your foot in the door, become more organized and deal with what you’re given because that is what a mass casualty is,” she said.
And she’s happy to have participated in the training incident.
“Without this simulation, we would have no ideas or expectations on what might occur.”
Second-year nursing students who participated in the mass casualty incident training day will be graduating from the program in two weeks.
