Man convicted in 2015 assault of 3 Scott. Co. corrections officers

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been convicted for assaulting three corrections officers in Scott County in 2015.
A jury convicted William Henry Applewhite III on Friday, April 30 of three counts of assault on a corrections officer and three counts of armed criminal action.
He was in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial on murder charges when the assaults occurred.
According to evidence obtained from Henry’s trial on May 9, 2015, he refused to lock down in his cell after being ordered to do so by a corrections officer.
Court documents said his aggressiveness towards the officer led to the officer drawing a taser and telling him again to lock down.
Applewhite then lunged at the officer and the two fought over the taser.
During the struggle for the taser, Henry dragged the officer into a cell.
He then put the officer in a chokehold and tried to take the taser from her.
Another corrections officer stepped in and drew his taser.
Applewhite disarmed the second officer and tased both corrections officers.
He then tased a third officer that had witnessed the altercation.
Applewhite tased all three corrections officers multiple times in the head and neck area before being sprayed with mace.
One of the officers sustained multiple injuries during the attack.
The case was tried in Pemiscot County after a change of venue from Scott County.
Applewhite’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15.
