Jackson pickleball courts, baseball fields to be upgraded

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Improvements are coming to two Jackson, Missouri parks after the Board of Alderman approved the upgrades.
This will include improvements to the pickleball facility in Litz Park and development projects at Brookside Park.
“We have some exciting projects coming up,” said Shane Anderson, Jackson Parks and Recreation director.
He said they have received a grant to improve and expand two parks.
“We have our Brookside ballfield development project and that’s been something that we’ve planned and talked about for years and now it’s finally happening, that’s the exciting part of it,” Anderson said.
Community members will benefit from improvements to the existing baseball and softball fields.
“It’ll be another addition to a ball field over at Brookside park, be put really well to use,” said Anderson.
The number of pickleball courts at Litz park will double from four to eight.
“Our pickleball project has been more than interesting recently because we have such a wave of enthusiasm from our pickleballers here in the area,” Anderson said.
Leaders of SEMO Pickleball Club envisioned the outdoor facility, and now it is happening.
“They love to play, they love to talk about it, and when you start talking about building another new facility for them. Man, the lights light up in their eyes and they’re just excited,” said Anderson.
The benefit for players? More courts and more playing time.
“It’s a needed addition, I think, for the pickleballers. It’s needed that they want to grow, and they want to have a new place to play. On our baseball you got to take care of the future that’s the thing we’re taking care of the future you’ll see a lot of benefits in the years to come from both of these projects,” Anderson said.
