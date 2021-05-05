ISP makes effort to upgrade 911 statewide network

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is moving forward with efforts to upgrade the 911 statewide network.
This new NG911 Network will be Internet-based to be more reliable, reduce response times, and provide greater accuracy in delivering calls to the proper responding agency.
It will also provide more functionality, eventually allowing residents to text 911, send pictures or video to telecommunicators.
“This critical mission was given to the Illinois State Police because it is vital to public safety and we are getting it done. A whole generation of people grew up learning the three numbers that would bring help. With NG911, we’ll have expanded functionality to provide emergency response for the generation who grew up with the Internet,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.
The award to AT&T was issued after an extensive competitive procurement process.
The initial price of the project is estimated at approximately $109 million dollars over a span of ten years.
In 2015, a major legislative rewrite of the Emergency Telephone System Act was completed to revamp 911 services in Illinois.
Work on the project is expected to begin in the last quarter of this year.
