Humane Society of SEMO kick off Empty the Shelter event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is kicking off their Empty the Shelter event where you can adopt an pet for just $25.
This is part of 200 other shelters in 36 states that are offering this through the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation which is helping with cutting down the costs to help find these pets a home.
“They help us subsidize adoption costs, that way we’re able to have all of our available animals going home for just $25,” Humane Society of SEMO Shelter Operations Coordinator Zach Boerboom said.
Boerboom said they have already roughly adopted out 10 pets on their first day and hope to reach more than 50 by the end of the event.
“All pets will go home spayed, nuetered, microchipped, vaccinated, up-to-date on vaccinations, deworming, everything that comes with a normal adoption,” Boerboom said.
This event runs from May 5 through May 9. For more information, you can find that on humane society’s Facebook page here.
