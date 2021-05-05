Hernandez to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced on May 5, that Keith Hernandez will be inducted into their hall of fame.
Hernandez will be joining Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White in the class of 2020.
The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 21.
“Selecting members for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame is one of our organization’s greatest traditions,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. “We thank the thousands of fans who cast their votes in this year’s online balloting and congratulate Keith Hernandez on this tremendous honor. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all four of these remarkable players with Cardinals Nation this August.
