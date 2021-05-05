Heartland pharmacies shift away from mass COVID-19 vaccinations

(KFVS) - This week, President Biden laid out his goal is to get more Americans vaccinated.
“Vaccine hesitancy is real,” Pharmacist Cortni Hicks said.
Cortni Hicks is a pharmacist at Medicap Pharmacy in Anna, Illinois. She said it’s not hard to get vaccine doses, but it is hard to get patients to take the shots.
“It’s very important to meet the patient where they’re at because maybe they’re not comfortable scheduling a doctor’s appointment or coming into the pharmacy,” Hicks said.
That’s why she brings the doses to them.
“We do house visits, if they don’t get off work until later on, we’ll meet them later on somewhere in town,” she said.
She said she’s seeing a decrease in the number of people coming in for the shots.
She said it started when the patient population opened up to people 18 and older for Moderna.
Medicap Pharmacy also provides the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We were doing clinics several days throughout the week; however, we don’t feel that we should waste that many doses if the clinics aren’t full,” she said.
Now, they’re doing walk-in clinics.
Chaffee Drug store is considering the same move.
“We have been trying to schedule patients in groups of 10 but sometimes we do have trouble filling all ten slots,” Thompson said.
Owner Amy Thompson said she believes opening walk-in vaccinations will help reduce wasted doses.
“I think that’s kind of the direction we’re headed is to doing more open instead of scheduled appointments,” she said.
“Try to get more people vaccinated is the key there,” Hicks said.
President Biden hopes to have 70 percent of U.S. adults at least halfway vaccinated by July 4.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.