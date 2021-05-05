Gov. Parson directs all state employees to return to in-person work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - All Missouri state employees are directed to to return to their offices for in-person work no later than Monday, May 17.
The order was issued by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, May 5.
In addition to state employees returning to their offices, the directive includes that all state building be open to the public during normal business hours.
COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain in place.
“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” said Gov. Parson in released statement.
State employees are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Parson’s office, there will not be a statewide COVID-19 mandates, but employees are encouraged to practice virus prevention measures.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.