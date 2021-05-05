First Alert: Sunny, dry afternoon

(KFVS) - Today will be much calmer, but cooler.
Most of the Heartland will be sunny this morning with wake-up temps in the 40s and 50s.
This afternoon will be a bit cooler in mid-to-upper 60s, but it will be sunny, dry and calm.
Clouds will move in tonight and temps will dip down into the mid-to-upper 40s.
Thursday will start off dry, but a disturbance to our north could bring showers with a few storms in during the late morning and afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected.
Sunny skies return on Friday.
Cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s stick around for a while.
Rain returns on Saturday with storms on Sunday.
