DAEOC to offer no-cost medical, dental and optical care to area residents

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC) will sponsor Operation Healthy Delta, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.
DAEOC along with Shawnee Development Council, Inc., of Karnak, Illinois, will bring no-cost medical, dental, and optical care to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from June 11-June 25.
Uninsured or underinsured residents in need of quality healthcare may seek treatment at any location.
School physicals will also be provided at no cost to the student.
No proof of insurance or identification is required for treatment.
Patients are seen on a first come, first served basis.
The locations are listed below and include the hours of operation for all four sites:
- Miner Baptist Church (416 State Highway H, Sikeston, Mo.)
- Eastwood United Methodist Church (512 Ward Avenue, Caruthersville, Mo.)
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church (601 Ward Avenue, Caruthersville, Mo.)
- Massac County High School (2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, Ill.)
Hours of Operation:
- June 15 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- June 16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- June 17 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- June 18 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- June 19 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- June 20 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- June 21 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Military’s Reserve Forces are also sponsoring the program.
The IRT program improves military readiness by providing trained military medical personnel with in-field emergency response training while also providing quality healthcare services to individuals throughout the area.
For more information, click here.
